35 Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
15 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
16 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
Studio
$610
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$950
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
15 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
7 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1340 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1328 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
7 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$815
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4013 Fairway Hills Dr.
4013 Fairway Hills Dr, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
SPACIOUS, WESTSIDE 2 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | CONDO | GARAGE SPACE - Take a look at this maintenance free, newer condo located at 4013 Fairway Hills (In building 4001).

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 W. Rapid St
2702 West Rapid Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$800
This updated top level of a duplex has newer flooring and paint. It features a spacious kitchen with eat in dining space, a large living room with tons of light, two nice sized bedrooms and one bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 Columbus St.
420 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
5 Bedrooms
$900
1157 sqft
420 Columbus St. Available 08/01/20 Available Summer 2020 - Spacious floor plan that is conveniently located close to the downtown area. Tenants pay gas and electric; water, sewer and garbage are provided.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Fairmont Place
625 Fairmont Place, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1730 sqft
Great 4Bdrm, 2Bath House - Close to the Hospital - This four (4) bedroom, two (2) bath house is clean and in excellent condition! With an upstairs living room, dining area, downstairs family room, laundry room, & storage area, there is plenty of

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4616 Chalkstone #J
4616 Chalkstone Drive, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
4616 Chalkstone #J Available 06/15/20 Affordable Condo Available June 2020 - This 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers one level main floor maintenance free living and represents a great value in our market.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3934 Park Dr
3934 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
3934 Park Dr Available 06/21/20 **Application Pending** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - **Application Pending** Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
103 E Texas St
103 East Texas Street, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1968 sqft
4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | ATTACHED GARAGE | 2 Year Lease | SOUTH RAPID CITY - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Kahler Property Management has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3930 Park Dr
3930 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1502 Brentwood St
1502 Brentwood Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1760 sqft
1502 Brentwood St Available 07/10/20 3 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID CITY - Spacious ranch style home on the north side of Rapid City that features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, private fenced back yard, and gas heat.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
756 Earleen D
756 Earleen Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
756 Earleen D Available 07/24/20 2 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | GROUND LEVEL CONDO | GARAGE | WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - This 827 Sq. Ft., ground level condo is located in Belleview Condominiums and was built in 2008.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
117 E. Van Buren
117 East Van Buren Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2428 Holiday Ln
2428 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2760 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.

Median Rent in Rapid City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rapid City is $647, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $845.
Studio
$583
1 Bed
$647
2 Beds
$845
3+ Beds
$1,191
City GuideRapid City
Though it wasn’t named after the fast pace in which residents live their lives, but instead the waterway the city was built on, Rapid City is much more than just a large, unhurried city in South Dakota. Founded by a few miners in the 1800s, today the city is home to over 60,000 residents, amazing national parks and four presidents…well, sort of.

Throughout the year, tourists come to visit the historical sites (Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore, for instance) and take in the Rapid City lifestyle. Here, life is a bit laidback with a strong dose of classic Americana. It’s true, there’s even a music festival here called “Americana Festival.” Surrounded by mountains, full of character and probably one of the best spots to hike, ice skate, bike, explore and so on, Rapid City lives up to its “Star of the West” nickname. Lucky for you, it’s willing to share the spotlight. Let’s find you a home in this Midwestern treasure town, shall we?

Neighborhoods

As you peruse our finely structured “where to live” section you will notice that rents, for the most part, are relatively inexpensive in Rapid City. This is because the cost of living is affordable and the city isn’t filled with McMansions. Also, South Dakota doesn’t have a state income tax, so keep in mind that while your paycheck may be smaller, your rent is rent, too. The best part? That’s you’ll get to keep a little extra in your pocket simply by living here.

Rapid City (or RC) is broken into north, south, west sides—all filled with quaint suburbs and appealing living options. Let’s see if you prefer a view of the plains (east) or the hills (west)…

North Side: Until recently, North Rapids wasn’t a hip place to live. No one was renting or buying here. Then residents realized that low cost little treasures were available in this end of town. Quiet, cozy and filled with historic homes (many from the 1930s), the North side is home to families, seniors and residents looking to build a life in the area and possibly snatch up a fixer-upper at a great price. Many of the single-family homes here are medium sized (about 3 bedrooms) and feature quirky characteristics (who has heard of a 1 ½ story house?). Apartments are often established, like the homes, but are very affordable (two bedrooms/$500). The affordable rents and the proximity to the highway make living in the North side a great option for those looking to save, live alone on a small salary or college student income.

West Side: The West side of Rapid City is a middle/upper middle-income area where residents of all ages live. It’s a quiet end of town where single-family homes tend to be medium to large (3 bedrooms or more) and apartments are cozy. Anywhere you live in this end of town you will be guaranteed great scenic views. That just means that the apartment amenities (fitness centers, garages, paid garbage and water) are simply an added bonus. You’ll be close to shopping, parks/walking trails and the National Guard training camp (for those moving here to serve), making living on the West side a convenient (close to I-90) and affordable option. Rents for one bedrooms start at $560/two bedrooms start at $650.

South Side: Located minutes from Downtown, living in the South side of Rapid City allows you to take part in the serene things such as golf courses and scenic views and the exciting things like nightlife, dining and downtown events. Two bedrooms can cost you around $640 or so and will include on-site dry cleaning, garages, storage and some paid utilities. Because the Medical District is located here (and is the biggest employer in the city), many young professionals and families reside here. There are also nicely maintained subdivisions, outdoor recreation spaces and some of the best shopping in the city. Bonus: Depending on which part of the south side you live in, you’ll see the plains to the east and the hills to the west.

Downtown: Downtown RC is a mixed bag of fun. Families, young professionals, and National American University students tend to reside around here. Established homes fill the quiet tree-lined streets and apartment options are diverse. For those wanting a more “downtown” feel, some apartments here feature a bit of city living appeal with studios, warehouse lofts above downtown stores and eateries.

The best part of living in the downtown area is that the living costs and the pricing fluctuate, matching every budget. You can snag a studio for about $450, while some fancier lofts can cost a pretty penny (about $2k). Basic apartment living (with tanning beds, rec rooms, pools) can be found for around $895. Living here means access to some of the biggest and best events in the city, as many events are held in Main Street Square. Residents are drawn to Downtown for the history, entertainment value and the scenic views of the Black Hills.

Tips for Renting in Rapid City

Many apartments feature heat as an amenity, and it’ll only take one winter here to see why. Rapid City gets COLD! We’re talking “in the negatives” cold. While it makes for a white Christmas, it also means you should secure a rental with heat and maybe even a fireplace.

When it comes to pet friendly, most apartments will allow four legged friends — with a deposit. We aren’t talking about the buffalo, burros and sheep you may see roaming the hills — they make horrible roommates. Although there are many breed/weight restrictions on dogs, the consensus in Rapid City is that felines are perfectly fine roommates. Cats are often welcome with little or no deposit.

Fitness is a part of the lifestyle around here and many apartment homes throw in a gym membership with their rental fee. If a complex doesn’t offer a membership to a local, they most likely feature their own 24-hour workout facility on the premises.

Riding Around Rapid City

If you are moving to Rapid City with your own set of wheels, it’s important to learn the rules of the road here. First of all, when traveling, you will most likely rely on I-90 to take you around. Running east and west, the interstate connects drivers to major parts of the city, including Interstate 190 (which connects with I-90 to bring you downtown). If you’re looking to head to the Black Hills, U.S. 16 is your main road and Highway 79 will take you south to Nebraska or north to North Dakota, for those weekend road trips.

No one really seems to be in a rush in Rapid City. How’s that for irony?

There is virtually no traffic congestion in Rapid City, even with all the tourism, so don’t fear travel times. However, if you ever find yourself in traffic, take solace in one of the 20-plus radio stations that city offers.

As for public transit, Rapid City has that covered. With a bus system (Rapid Ride), a seasonal trolley system (City View) and a Dial-A-Ride bus, residents looking to go green or with a lack of wheels can travel around the city without a worry—though the bus system doesn’t operate on Sundays.

Recreation is Rapid City’s Middle Name

Always wanted to rock climb ala Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible? Consider your wish granted in Rapid City. Looking to perfect your triple axel or simply learn how to skate a “figure 8?” Rapid City can make it happen. The bottom line is that any and every outdoor/recreational activity is at your fingertips in Rapid City. Horseback riding, skating, hiking, you name it; it’s in your backyard in this Midwestern town.

It’s fair to say that taking a look around at the lifestyle here is like staring at a Ralph Lauren ad. Blue jeans are a way of life, mountains and plains sit in the background and Native American influences are everywhere. Rapid City is referred to as the “Gateway to the Black Hills” but it is so much more than that. Clean air, friendly people and postcard-worthy views are just some of the charms of Rapid City and just some of the reasons tourists come to visit and residents come to live.

Head out (mid) west and start living.

June 2020 Rapid City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rapid City Rent Report. Rapid City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rapid City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rapid City rents increased slightly over the past month

Rapid City rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rapid City stand at $647 for a one-bedroom apartment and $846 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Rapid City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rapid City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Rapid City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rapid City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rapid City's median two-bedroom rent of $846 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Rapid City.
    • While Rapid City's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rapid City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rapid City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rapid City?
    In Rapid City, the median rent is $583 for a studio, $647 for a 1-bedroom, $845 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,191 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rapid City, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rapid City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rapid City area include South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rapid City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rapid City from include Rapid Valley, and Box Elder.

