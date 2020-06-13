35 Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD

Neighborhoods

As you peruse our finely structured “where to live” section you will notice that rents, for the most part, are relatively inexpensive in Rapid City. This is because the cost of living is affordable and the city isn’t filled with McMansions. Also, South Dakota doesn’t have a state income tax, so keep in mind that while your paycheck may be smaller, your rent is rent, too. The best part? That’s you’ll get to keep a little extra in your pocket simply by living here.

Rapid City (or RC) is broken into north, south, west sides—all filled with quaint suburbs and appealing living options. Let’s see if you prefer a view of the plains (east) or the hills (west)…

North Side: Until recently, North Rapids wasn’t a hip place to live. No one was renting or buying here. Then residents realized that low cost little treasures were available in this end of town. Quiet, cozy and filled with historic homes (many from the 1930s), the North side is home to families, seniors and residents looking to build a life in the area and possibly snatch up a fixer-upper at a great price. Many of the single-family homes here are medium sized (about 3 bedrooms) and feature quirky characteristics (who has heard of a 1 ½ story house?). Apartments are often established, like the homes, but are very affordable (two bedrooms/$500). The affordable rents and the proximity to the highway make living in the North side a great option for those looking to save, live alone on a small salary or college student income.

West Side: The West side of Rapid City is a middle/upper middle-income area where residents of all ages live. It’s a quiet end of town where single-family homes tend to be medium to large (3 bedrooms or more) and apartments are cozy. Anywhere you live in this end of town you will be guaranteed great scenic views. That just means that the apartment amenities (fitness centers, garages, paid garbage and water) are simply an added bonus. You’ll be close to shopping, parks/walking trails and the National Guard training camp (for those moving here to serve), making living on the West side a convenient (close to I-90) and affordable option. Rents for one bedrooms start at $560/two bedrooms start at $650.

South Side: Located minutes from Downtown, living in the South side of Rapid City allows you to take part in the serene things such as golf courses and scenic views and the exciting things like nightlife, dining and downtown events. Two bedrooms can cost you around $640 or so and will include on-site dry cleaning, garages, storage and some paid utilities. Because the Medical District is located here (and is the biggest employer in the city), many young professionals and families reside here. There are also nicely maintained subdivisions, outdoor recreation spaces and some of the best shopping in the city. Bonus: Depending on which part of the south side you live in, you’ll see the plains to the east and the hills to the west.

Downtown: Downtown RC is a mixed bag of fun. Families, young professionals, and National American University students tend to reside around here. Established homes fill the quiet tree-lined streets and apartment options are diverse. For those wanting a more “downtown” feel, some apartments here feature a bit of city living appeal with studios, warehouse lofts above downtown stores and eateries.

The best part of living in the downtown area is that the living costs and the pricing fluctuate, matching every budget. You can snag a studio for about $450, while some fancier lofts can cost a pretty penny (about $2k). Basic apartment living (with tanning beds, rec rooms, pools) can be found for around $895. Living here means access to some of the biggest and best events in the city, as many events are held in Main Street Square. Residents are drawn to Downtown for the history, entertainment value and the scenic views of the Black Hills.