box elder
34 Apartments for rent in Box Elder, SD📍
1 Unit Available
857 Tower Rd 101
857 Tower Rd, Box Elder, SD
1 Bedroom
$885
801 sqft
Tower Heights Apartments - Property Id: 272277 Brand New, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located 1.2 miles from Ellsworth Air Force Base. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.
1 Unit Available
357 Big Badger Dr.
357 Big Badger Drive, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2363 sqft
357 Big Badger Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom and oversize 2 car garage. The upper floor has an open floor plan, with a stone gas fireplace in the living room .
1 Unit Available
302 Bear Tooth Dr
302 Bear Tooth Drive, Box Elder, SD
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass
1 Unit Available
1227 Kodiak Dr
1227 Kodiak Dr, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2224 sqft
1227 Kodiak Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home built in 2018 can be called your home as soon as August 1st.
1 Unit Available
304 Grandeur Lane
304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2244 sqft
304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Box Elder
1 Unit Available
350 Spirit Dr
350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1632 sqft
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Box Elder
15 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
1 Unit Available
625 Fairmont Place
625 Fairmont Place, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1730 sqft
Great 4Bdrm, 2Bath House - Close to the Hospital - This four (4) bedroom, two (2) bath house is clean and in excellent condition! With an upstairs living room, dining area, downstairs family room, laundry room, & storage area, there is plenty of
1 Unit Available
1224 Pennington Street
1224 Pennington Street, Rapid Valley, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1332 sqft
3Bdrm House with 1Stall Garage: Quiet Neighborhood - 12month Lease - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in a great location in Rapid Valley a short drive from Ellsworth AFB and East Middle School.
1 Unit Available
1502 Brentwood St
1502 Brentwood Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1760 sqft
1502 Brentwood St Available 07/10/20 3 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID CITY - Spacious ranch style home on the north side of Rapid City that features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, private fenced back yard, and gas heat.
1 Unit Available
2577 Leola Ln
2577 Leola Lane, Rapid Valley, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2264 sqft
2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school.
1 Unit Available
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.
1 Unit Available
117 E. Van Buren
117 East Van Buren Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City.
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.
1 Unit Available
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.
1 Unit Available
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Results within 10 miles of Box Elder
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
9 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1328 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
16 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
Studio
$610
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
2 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$950
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
15 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1340 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
7 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$815
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Box Elder rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
Some of the colleges located in the Box Elder area include South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Box Elder from include Rapid City, and Rapid Valley.