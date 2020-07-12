Prairie Tree

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $40/month. Surface lot. Detached Garages Available. Garage lot. Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $40/month