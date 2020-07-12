All apartments in Rapid City
Prairie Tree
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Prairie Tree

Open Now until 4:30pm
4010 Elm Ave · (605) 864-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD 57701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4010-207 · Avail. Sep 2

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 4022-207 · Avail. Aug 2

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 715-308 · Avail. Sep 2

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Tree.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Spacious apartment homes offer five different floor plans, each with a patio or balcony and located in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Heat, soft water, trash removal and expanded cable TV are all included in the rent. You'll appreciate other amenities, too, such as detached garages, heated outdooor pool and picnic area with grills and play area for the children. Some units have maple laminate flooring and new brushed nickel lighting packages. We are also offer screened porches on select homes so you can enjoy them even more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $40/month. Surface lot. Detached Garages Available. Garage lot. Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Tree have any available units?
Prairie Tree has 12 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairie Tree have?
Some of Prairie Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairie Tree is pet friendly.
Does Prairie Tree offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Tree offers parking.
Does Prairie Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Prairie Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Tree have a pool?
Yes, Prairie Tree has a pool.
Does Prairie Tree have accessible units?
No, Prairie Tree does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Tree has units with dishwashers.
