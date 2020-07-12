Prairie Tree

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub lobby online portal

Spacious apartment homes offer five different floor plans, each with a patio or balcony and located in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Heat, soft water, trash removal and expanded cable TV are all included in the rent. You'll appreciate other amenities, too, such as detached garages, heated outdooor pool and picnic area with grills and play area for the children. Some units have maple laminate flooring and new brushed nickel lighting packages. We are also offer screened porches on select homes so you can enjoy them even more!