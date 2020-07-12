All apartments in Rapid City
Find more places like
Alps Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rapid City, SD
/
Alps Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Alps Park

Open Now until 5pm
1800 Shaver St · (605) 250-0659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rapid City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD 57702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-222 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-304 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 01-214 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 01-114 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alps Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
dog park
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Set in the scenic landscape of Rapid City, South Dakota, the Alps Park Apartments offer residents a vibrant living experience in a growing community, perched on the eastern slopes of the world-famous Black Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Max weight limit 75 lbs. Unacceptable breeds include but are not limited to German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull dog, Karelien Bear Dog, Pet Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Underground Heated Parking Garage included in rent.
Storage Details: Storage in Underground garage in front of parking spot

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alps Park have any available units?
Alps Park has 4 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does Alps Park have?
Some of Alps Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alps Park currently offering any rent specials?
Alps Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alps Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Alps Park is pet friendly.
Does Alps Park offer parking?
Yes, Alps Park offers parking.
Does Alps Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alps Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alps Park have a pool?
No, Alps Park does not have a pool.
Does Alps Park have accessible units?
Yes, Alps Park has accessible units.
Does Alps Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alps Park has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave.
Rapid City, SD 57701
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St
Rapid City, SD 57703
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl
Rapid City, SD 57702
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave
Rapid City, SD 57701

Similar Pages

Rapid City 2 BedroomsRapid City Apartments with BalconyRapid City Apartments with ParkingRapid City Dog Friendly ApartmentsRapid City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rapid Valley, SDBox Elder, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology