Alps Park.

Lease Length: 1-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Max weight limit 75 lbs. Unacceptable breeds include but are not limited to German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull dog, Karelien Bear Dog, Pet Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.