Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
11 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
5 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$930
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1220 City Springs #5
1220 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1305 sqft
1220 City Springs #5 Available 09/10/20 WEST SIDE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH MAINTENANCE FREE CONDO - This second floor condo is located in Kirkwood Condos located in west Rapid City. The property was built in 2004 and consists of 1,305 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4616 Chalkstone #J
4616 Chalkstone Drive, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
Affordable Condo Available June 2020 - This 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers one level main floor maintenance free living and represents a great value in our market. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and master bath with linen closet.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.

July 2020 Rapid City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rapid City Rent Report. Rapid City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rapid City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rapid City rents declined moderately over the past month

Rapid City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rapid City stand at $645 for a one-bedroom apartment and $844 for a two-bedroom. Rapid City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rapid City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Rapid City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Rapid City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rapid City's median two-bedroom rent of $844 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Rapid City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rapid City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rapid City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

