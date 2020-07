Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly cable included parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony cable included oven Property Amenities parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse playground

Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily. At Canyon Lake Apartments you can take a dip in the outdoor pool, have some fun in the clubhouse, or relax on your private patio or balcony. Our pet friendly apartments also feature a playground and picnic area, paired with the close proximity to Canyon Lake Elementary school - Canyon Lake Apartments is the perfect place for your family to call home.