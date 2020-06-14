Apartment List
/
SD
/
rapid city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD with garage

Rapid City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,024
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1328 sqft
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
15 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
15 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
7 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1340 sqft
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$815
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4013 Fairway Hills Dr.
4013 Fairway Hills Dr, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
SPACIOUS, WESTSIDE 2 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | CONDO | GARAGE SPACE - Take a look at this maintenance free, newer condo located at 4013 Fairway Hills (In building 4001).

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 W. Rapid St
2702 West Rapid Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$800
This updated top level of a duplex has newer flooring and paint. It features a spacious kitchen with eat in dining space, a large living room with tons of light, two nice sized bedrooms and one bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3934 Park Dr
3934 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
3934 Park Dr Available 06/21/20 **Application Pending** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - **Application Pending** Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
103 E Texas St
103 East Texas Street, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1968 sqft
4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | ATTACHED GARAGE | 2 Year Lease | SOUTH RAPID CITY - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home Kahler Property Management has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3930 Park Dr
3930 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1933 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 3 BATH | TOWNHOME | GARAGE | WEST SIDE - Kahler Property Management is offering this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level townhome located on the west side of Rapid City.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
756 Earleen D
756 Earleen Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
756 Earleen D Available 07/24/20 2 BEDROOM | 1 BATH | GROUND LEVEL CONDO | GARAGE | WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED - This 827 Sq. Ft., ground level condo is located in Belleview Condominiums and was built in 2008.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
117 E. Van Buren
117 East Van Buren Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2428 Holiday Ln
2428 Holiday Lane, Rapid City, SD
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2760 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.
Results within 1 mile of Rapid City

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1224 Pennington Street
1224 Pennington Street, Rapid Valley, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1332 sqft
3Bdrm House with 1Stall Garage: Quiet Neighborhood - 12month Lease - Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in a great location in Rapid Valley a short drive from Ellsworth AFB and East Middle School.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1227 Kodiak Dr
1227 Kodiak Dr, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2224 sqft
1227 Kodiak Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home built in 2018 can be called your home as soon as August 1st.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2577 Leola Ln
2577 Leola Lane, Rapid Valley, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2264 sqft
2577 Leola Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home for Rent in the Valley - Big split foyer 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home for rent . Located in Rapid Valley close to elementary school.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Results within 5 miles of Rapid City

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
357 Big Badger Dr.
357 Big Badger Drive, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2363 sqft
357 Big Badger Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 full bathroom and oversize 2 car garage. The upper floor has an open floor plan, with a stone gas fireplace in the living room .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Bear Tooth Dr
302 Bear Tooth Drive, Box Elder, SD
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6316 Northdale Dr
6316 Northdale Drive, Blackhawk, SD
5 Bedrooms
$1,675
2016 sqft
6316 Northdale Dr Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, oversized one car garage and a shed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Rapid City 2 BedroomsRapid City 3 BedroomsRapid City Apartments with Balcony
Rapid City Apartments with GarageRapid City Apartments with ParkingRapid City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rapid City Dog Friendly ApartmentsRapid City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rapid Valley, SD
Box Elder, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology