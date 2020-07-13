Apartment List
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rapid City, SD

Last updated July 10 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Alps Park
1800 Shaver St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community located in Rapid City. Impressive views of the Black Hills and slopes. On-site amenities include fitness center, community room and sauna. Balconies or patios, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
13 Units Available
Pointe West
3945 Pointe West Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
842 sqft
Canyon Lake Park and the Jackson Disc Golf Course provide residents an easy escape. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site laundry. Units have free utilities, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
15 Units Available
Canyon Lake
3741 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
700 sqft
Canyon Lake Apartments are one of Rapid City's premier apartment communities. Our industry-leading amenities will help you settle in easily.
Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
11 Units Available
Homestead Garden
4801 Homestead St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1332 sqft
Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price.
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
5 Units Available
Silver Springs
501 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$930
880 sqft
Silver Spring Condominiums, located in one of the premier areas of Rapid City, is a modern living area on the edge of nature. Each unit is carpeted, outfitted with neutral classic decor and comes with stacked washer & dryer and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Country Bluff Apartments
3638 5th St, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$775
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
874 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Rapid City, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Rapid City Regional Hospital. Community offers maintenance, BBQs, garage, and business center. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, walk in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pines at Rapid City
4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Prairie Tree
4010 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
Leafy residential community with spacious apartments, a short walk from Centennial Park. Units have air conditioning and garbage disposals. On-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Cable television included.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Candlewood Apartments
4404 Candlewood Pl, Rapid City, SD
1 Bedroom
$774
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Great location close to Baken Shopping Center, banks, and restaurants. Units include dishwasher, patio or balcony, and carpet. Community offers access to business center, tennis court, pool, and on-site laundry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 South Street
1227 South Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
789 sqft
WestBlvd Area - 2 BR, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment, Main Level - Charming & Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath, main level apartment with 1stall oversized garage. Beautiful views in the West Blvd area. 850 SF living space. Shared laundry on lower level.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1639 Evergreen Dr.
1639 Evergreen Drive, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
885 sqft
1639 Evergreen Dr. Available 08/14/20 one level living 3 bedroom, 1 bath - All on one level, very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage ready to move in. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Pet friendly with reference and deposit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3510 Maple Ave
3510 Maple Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Summerfield Dr
1220 Summerfield Drive, Rapid City, SD
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Single Family Home in Rapid Valley - This Rapid Valley home is easy to fall in love with.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Columbus Street
220 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$955
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN TODAY WITH RENT PAID TO AUGUST 1, 2020 FOR $1450 $495 RENT PRORATED FOR 1/2 MONTH.WITH 12 MONTH LEASE-$955 DEPOSIT. ALSO AVAILABLE 6 MONTH LEASE AT $1025 MONTH PLUS $1025 DEPOSIT $525 PRORATED FOR 1/2 MONTH.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Columbus St.
420 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD
5 Bedrooms
$900
1157 sqft
Available Summer 2020 - Spacious floor plan that is conveniently located close to the downtown area. Tenants pay gas and electric; water, sewer and garbage are provided. Security deposit is equal to first month's rent.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2119 Rena
2119 Rena Pl, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available May 2019 - Looking for a nice house in a quite neighborhood? This 3 bedroom house is nestled in the south side of Rapid City near parks, schools, shopping, and downtown.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2218 Hoefer Ave
2218 Hoefer Avenue, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
One Level Living - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room and a family room all on one level. One car garage with a big fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, separate laundry room and a cute covered porch in front. Close to Robbinsdale Schools and Park.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
407 E Madison St
407 East Madison Street, Rapid City, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOUSE for rent. Fenced yard, shed, new paint. Washer and Dryer in unit, No smoking, Pets welcome with references and deposit. $825 rent + deposit and utilities.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 W Flormann St
2805 West Flormann Street, Rapid City, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1092 sqft
2805 W Flormann St Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Rent - One Level Living, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage with extra 2 Car Garage/Shed in back yard. Hardwood Floors, Fenced Backyard well maintained home.
Results within 1 mile of Rapid City

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Melano St
34 Melano Street, Pennington County, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** 4 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | GARAGE | SPLIT LEVEL HOUSE - This 1,740 Sq. Ft., split level home was built in 2010 and is located North of Lowe's in Rapid City.
Results within 5 miles of Rapid City

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1045 Duffer Dr
1045 Duffer Drive, Pennington County, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2392 sqft
1045 Duffer Dr Available 07/27/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** 3 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | HART RANCH TOWNHOME | WALKOUT BASEMENT | GARAGE - Schedule a viewing today to see this beautiful home in Hart Ranch.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Grandeur Lane
304 Grandeur Lane, Box Elder, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2244 sqft
304 Grandeur Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - This updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home boasts tons of updates and new fixtures. The owners have recently painted and installed new lighting fixtures throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6916 Emerald Heights Road
6916 Emerald Heights Road, Summerset, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Spacious Sunmerset Hime Available Immediately - This two bedroom 2 bath home is located on a quiet private street in Summerset and is sure to please any renter.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
350 Spirit Dr
350 Spirit Dr, Meade County, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1632 sqft
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Brand New, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome just outside Ellsworth Air Force Base main gate. Walking distance to area schools. Minutes from I-90.

July 2020 Rapid City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rapid City Rent Report. Rapid City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rapid City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rapid City rents declined moderately over the past month

Rapid City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rapid City stand at $645 for a one-bedroom apartment and $844 for a two-bedroom. Rapid City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rapid City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Rapid City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Rapid City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rapid City's median two-bedroom rent of $844 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Rapid City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rapid City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rapid City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

