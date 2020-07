Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park hot tub lobby online portal package receiving playground

Homestead Garden Apartments offers spacious, comfortable living at a competitive price. The property's community room offers resident's a 24-hour fitness center, outside entertaining space with a community grill, pool and hot tub and a space for hosting parties with a full size kitchen. Our community is only a short drive away from the Beautiful Black Hills, and the iconic Mount Rushmore. Top floor apartments also offer wide spanning views of Rapid City. No matter which apartment you choose, we want you to feel like this is home.