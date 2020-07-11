18 Apartments for rent in West Columbia, SC with move-in specials
Mini me: The jury is still out on West Columbia; is it an urban or suburban community? No doubt it's a miniaturized version of the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina -- having expanded from its core -- yet, West Columbia holds on for dear life to the metropolitan landscape, giving residents a feel of exclusivity while living in the "thick" of it.
West Columbia is a charming city seated on the western shore of the Congaree River. It has less than 15,000 residents who benefit from its status as an important transportation hub and a major employer with one of the fastest growing economies in Lexington County. The city's accommodating municipal services enables the average person to freely partake in a good quality of life. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to West Columbia apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
West Columbia apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.