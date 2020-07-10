701 South Florida Avenue-B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath!! Everything was updated in this home including electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Newer LVT flooring. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances including glass-top electric range, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Water included! Pets ok with a $250 non-refundable fee. Zoned for Welcome Elementary, Tanglewood Middle, Carolina High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.