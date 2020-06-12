All apartments in Welcome
Find more places like 701 South Florida Avenue - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welcome, SC
/
701 South Florida Avenue - A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

701 South Florida Avenue - A

701 S Florida Ave · (864) 432-1793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Welcome
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC 29611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. All new flooring including refinished hardwoods in living and dining room, and LVT in kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances including glass-top electric range, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Furnished with couch, large reclining chair, coffee table, end table, desk with chair, 2 Queen beds with night stands and dresser, linens, towels and dishes. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Two separate entrances in front and rear of home. Water included! Pets ok with a $250 non-refundable fee. Zoned for Welcome Elementary, Tanglewood Middle, Carolina High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 South Florida Avenue - A have any available units?
701 South Florida Avenue - A has a unit available for $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 South Florida Avenue - A have?
Some of 701 South Florida Avenue - A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 South Florida Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
701 South Florida Avenue - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 South Florida Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 South Florida Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 701 South Florida Avenue - A offer parking?
No, 701 South Florida Avenue - A does not offer parking.
Does 701 South Florida Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 South Florida Avenue - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 South Florida Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 701 South Florida Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 701 South Florida Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 701 South Florida Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 701 South Florida Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 South Florida Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 South Florida Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 South Florida Avenue - A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 701 South Florida Avenue - A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welcome 2 BedroomsWelcome 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Welcome Apartments with BalconyWelcome Dog Friendly Apartments
Welcome Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SC
Berea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity