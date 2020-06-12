701 South Florida Avenue - A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. All new flooring including refinished hardwoods in living and dining room, and LVT in kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances including glass-top electric range, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Furnished with couch, large reclining chair, coffee table, end table, desk with chair, 2 Queen beds with night stands and dresser, linens, towels and dishes. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Two separate entrances in front and rear of home. Water included! Pets ok with a $250 non-refundable fee. Zoned for Welcome Elementary, Tanglewood Middle, Carolina High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.