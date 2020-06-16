All apartments in Wade Hampton
327 Mimosa Drive

327 Mimosa Drive · (864) 671-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Mimosa Drive, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Awesome 3 bedroom house near Downtown Greenville FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied. Available 8/1/20 PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Mimosa Drive have any available units?
327 Mimosa Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Mimosa Drive have?
Some of 327 Mimosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Mimosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 Mimosa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Mimosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Mimosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 327 Mimosa Drive offer parking?
No, 327 Mimosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 327 Mimosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Mimosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Mimosa Drive have a pool?
No, 327 Mimosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 Mimosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 Mimosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Mimosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Mimosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Mimosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Mimosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
