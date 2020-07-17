2808 E North St Unit 2

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome off E North St! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and downtown, with easy access to I-85 and I - 385. It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living area with fireplace, wet bar and access to the private backyard. Bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Enjoy the Community pool. Reserve parking.
Call or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water System
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH TO BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Ellen Woodside Elementary
Middle School: Woodmont Middle
High School: Woodmont High
