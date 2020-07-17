2808 E North St Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool internet access

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome off E North St! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and downtown, with easy access to I-85 and I - 385. It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living area with fireplace, wet bar and access to the private backyard. Bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Enjoy the Community pool. Reserve parking.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: NO PETS

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water System

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: City Pickup

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH TO BUILDING)

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Ellen Woodside Elementary

Middle School: Woodmont Middle

High School: Woodmont High



No Pets Allowed



