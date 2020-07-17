All apartments in Wade Hampton
Find more places like 2808 E North St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wade Hampton, SC
/
2808 E North St Unit 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2808 E North St Unit 2

2808 East North Street · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wade Hampton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2808 E North St Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome off E North St! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and downtown, with easy access to I-85 and I - 385. It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living area with fireplace, wet bar and access to the private backyard. Bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Enjoy the Community pool. Reserve parking.

Call or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water System
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH TO BUILDING)
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Ellen Woodside Elementary
Middle School: Woodmont Middle
High School: Woodmont High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2817360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 E North St Unit 2 have any available units?
2808 E North St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2808 E North St Unit 2 have?
Some of 2808 E North St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 E North St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2808 E North St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 E North St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2808 E North St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wade Hampton.
Does 2808 E North St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2808 E North St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 2808 E North St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 E North St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 E North St Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2808 E North St Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 2808 E North St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2808 E North St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 E North St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 E North St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 E North St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2808 E North St Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2808 E North St Unit 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton 3 BedroomsWade Hampton Apartments with Pools
Wade Hampton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCParker, SC
Five Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity