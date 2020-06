Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This property is listed by Jo Peck. For more information please call or text 864-607-7602 or 864-350-5342 or email jmpeckrealty@gmail.com. Owner/Broker. 10 minutes from beautiful Downtown Greenville! Easy living in central location near shopping, convenient to I-85, I-385, Haywood Road, and Wade Hampton. Ranch style, low maintenance with all hard floors. Spacious garage with work area. Natural gas heat and central air.