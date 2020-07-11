/
apartments with washer dryer
96 Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
9 Summerdale Dr
9 Summerdale Drive, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash.
1 Unit Available
26 Rock Garden Lane
26 Rock Garden Lane, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Pebble Gardens. Convenient location close to downtown Greenville, Greer, and Travelers Rest.
1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3200 sqft
**Showings available starting 8/1** Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
19 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$864
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
1 Unit Available
231 Spring Crossing Cir
231 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
231 Spring Crossing Cir Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
Greer - 2/2.5, 1,480 SF - Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage.
1 Unit Available
370 Juniper Bend Circle
370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1282 sqft
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
1 Unit Available
3505 East North Street - 8
3505 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is minutes from shopping, dining, Downtown Greenville, and the interstates! The living room is spacious and opens to the dining room and kitchen.
235 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
112 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,013
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
41 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$711
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
49 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
19 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
7 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,612
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
36 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
