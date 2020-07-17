2805 English Turn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available around 20 July 20. NO PETS PLEASE. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is located in the intimate and family-friendly English Turn subdivision next to Wilson Hall and zoned for Alice Drive Elementary, Alice Drive Middle and Sumter High School. The house was renovated throughout in 2018. It now features smooth ceilings, updated lighting, tiling, as well as granite countertops, sinks, faucets in the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. New custom paint throughout with crown molding complete the modern look.



The two large master bedrooms on the ground floor feature walk-in closets and lead to bright, spacious 5-piece bathrooms featuring gorgeous tiling on the floor, in the showers and around the new tubs. The white wooden baseboards are adding to the new, bright look. Enjoy granite vanity tops, rectangular undercount sinks, slick, brushed nickel faucets and newly framed mirrors. One master bath features a large shower with two shower heads while the other master bath offers a new, spacious jetted tub.



The living room area features gorgeous built ins that provide the home with a wonderful southern look and ample storage. Large windows throughout the living room area and breakfast nook with views to lush landscaping featuring blooming flowers, bushes and trees make this home feel like a perfect retreat.



The kitchen remodel included all updated appliances including a GE stainless steel French door fridge with a freezer on the bottom, matching drop-in stove and microwave as well as a quiet Bosch dishwasher. The tile backsplash is matching the earth tone paint. The modern enclosed fan with its remote controlled 3-speed functionality for air circulation and long-lasting dimmable LED lights provides delightful ambiance. The updated recessed lighting brightens up the space at night. For a consistent look throughout the living area, crown molding was also added to the kitchen and breakfast nook areas. The granite countertops provide a sophisticated look. The updated large sink provides ample space and convenience with the help of a Delta touch kitchen faucet with soap dispenser and sink-top switch push button for the garbage disposal.

The stairs close to the breakfast nook area lead to the upstairs. The second NEST thermostat in the upstairs hallway controls a second AC unit. The third bedroom overlooks the beautiful subdivision. The walk-in closet with built in shelving provides ample storage. The bathroom includes a bathtub and shower combo, new tile flooring, granite vanity top with rectangular sink and single handle waterfall faucet and a newly framed mirror. The 4th bedroom is the bonus room. From there, two doors provide access to the two attic area.



Two separate HVACS ensure comfort during the hot summer, easily adjusted with NEST thermostats. Built-ins and plantation shutters throughout provide this house with great Southern charm. Sit back and relax on the private enclosed patio overlooking a beautifully manicured backyard, or on the front porch rockers enjoying the southern hospitality of the neighbors that comes along with this gem. The Rainbird irrigation system covers the beautifully landscaped property.