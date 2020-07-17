All apartments in Sumter
Find more places like 2805 English Turn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumter, SC
/
2805 English Turn Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:35 PM

2805 English Turn Drive

2805 English Turn Drive · (803) 847-3794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sumter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2805 English Turn Drive, Sumter, SC 29150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$2,350

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available around 20 July 20. NO PETS PLEASE. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is located in the intimate and family-friendly English Turn subdivision next to Wilson Hall and zoned for Alice Drive Elementary, Alice Drive Middle and Sumter High School. The house was renovated throughout in 2018. It now features smooth ceilings, updated lighting, tiling, as well as granite countertops, sinks, faucets in the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. New custom paint throughout with crown molding complete the modern look.

The two large master bedrooms on the ground floor feature walk-in closets and lead to bright, spacious 5-piece bathrooms featuring gorgeous tiling on the floor, in the showers and around the new tubs. The white wooden baseboards are adding to the new, bright look. Enjoy granite vanity tops, rectangular undercount sinks, slick, brushed nickel faucets and newly framed mirrors. One master bath features a large shower with two shower heads while the other master bath offers a new, spacious jetted tub.

The living room area features gorgeous built ins that provide the home with a wonderful southern look and ample storage. Large windows throughout the living room area and breakfast nook with views to lush landscaping featuring blooming flowers, bushes and trees make this home feel like a perfect retreat.

The kitchen remodel included all updated appliances including a GE stainless steel French door fridge with a freezer on the bottom, matching drop-in stove and microwave as well as a quiet Bosch dishwasher. The tile backsplash is matching the earth tone paint. The modern enclosed fan with its remote controlled 3-speed functionality for air circulation and long-lasting dimmable LED lights provides delightful ambiance. The updated recessed lighting brightens up the space at night. For a consistent look throughout the living area, crown molding was also added to the kitchen and breakfast nook areas. The granite countertops provide a sophisticated look. The updated large sink provides ample space and convenience with the help of a Delta touch kitchen faucet with soap dispenser and sink-top switch push button for the garbage disposal.
The stairs close to the breakfast nook area lead to the upstairs. The second NEST thermostat in the upstairs hallway controls a second AC unit. The third bedroom overlooks the beautiful subdivision. The walk-in closet with built in shelving provides ample storage. The bathroom includes a bathtub and shower combo, new tile flooring, granite vanity top with rectangular sink and single handle waterfall faucet and a newly framed mirror. The 4th bedroom is the bonus room. From there, two doors provide access to the two attic area.

Two separate HVACS ensure comfort during the hot summer, easily adjusted with NEST thermostats. Built-ins and plantation shutters throughout provide this house with great Southern charm. Sit back and relax on the private enclosed patio overlooking a beautifully manicured backyard, or on the front porch rockers enjoying the southern hospitality of the neighbors that comes along with this gem. The Rainbird irrigation system covers the beautifully landscaped property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 English Turn Drive have any available units?
2805 English Turn Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 English Turn Drive have?
Some of 2805 English Turn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 English Turn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 English Turn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 English Turn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 English Turn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 2805 English Turn Drive offer parking?
No, 2805 English Turn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2805 English Turn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 English Turn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 English Turn Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 English Turn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 English Turn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 English Turn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 English Turn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 English Turn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2805 English Turn Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150

Similar Pages

Sumter 2 BedroomsSumter Apartments with Balconies
Sumter Apartments with GaragesSumter Dog Friendly Apartments
Sumter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Irmo, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SCDentsville, SC
Seven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-SumterCentral Carolina Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity