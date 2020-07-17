All apartments in Sumter
2224 Preot Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2224 Preot Street

2224 Preot Street · (803) 773-0221
Location

2224 Preot Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2224 Preot Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1937 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2224 Preot Street Available 08/14/20 Tudor Place - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Two large bedrooms downstairs that share a very large bathroom. Plenty of closet and storage space. Master Suite located upstairs. Huge walk thru closet. Large master bath with double vanity, large garden tub, separate shower. Eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Laundry area located downstairs. Front porch, covered back porch. Natural Gas Water Heater. Great location - schools, restaurants, banks, Shaw AFB. New solid surface countertops in kitchen. Laminate family room and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, and tile floor in bathrooms

Electricity- Duke Progress
City Water, Sewer and Trash
Natural Gas-for Water Heater

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4187311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Preot Street have any available units?
2224 Preot Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Preot Street have?
Some of 2224 Preot Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Preot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Preot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Preot Street pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Preot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 2224 Preot Street offer parking?
No, 2224 Preot Street does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Preot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Preot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Preot Street have a pool?
No, 2224 Preot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Preot Street have accessible units?
No, 2224 Preot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Preot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Preot Street has units with dishwashers.
