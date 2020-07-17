Amenities

2224 Preot Street Available 08/14/20 Tudor Place - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Two large bedrooms downstairs that share a very large bathroom. Plenty of closet and storage space. Master Suite located upstairs. Huge walk thru closet. Large master bath with double vanity, large garden tub, separate shower. Eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Laundry area located downstairs. Front porch, covered back porch. Natural Gas Water Heater. Great location - schools, restaurants, banks, Shaw AFB. New solid surface countertops in kitchen. Laminate family room and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, and tile floor in bathrooms



Electricity- Duke Progress

City Water, Sewer and Trash

Natural Gas-for Water Heater



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4187311)