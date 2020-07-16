All apartments in Sumter County
Find more places like 3135 Ashlynn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumter County, SC
/
3135 Ashlynn Way
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

3135 Ashlynn Way

3135 Ashlynn Way · (803) 774-7657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC 29154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room. Kitchen has tile floor, breakfast area, stove, dishwasher, range & large updated refrigerator. Formal dining room. Master bedroom has walk in closet & private bath w/stand up shower & double sinks. Separate laundry room with w/d connections. Large deck & covered patio overlooking private large fenced back yard.2 storage sheds.Fantastic neighborhood. Pets must be approved by owner. No cats, max of 2 dogs under 30 lbs. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Ashlynn Way have any available units?
3135 Ashlynn Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3135 Ashlynn Way have?
Some of 3135 Ashlynn Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Ashlynn Way currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Ashlynn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Ashlynn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Ashlynn Way is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Ashlynn Way offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Ashlynn Way offers parking.
Does 3135 Ashlynn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Ashlynn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Ashlynn Way have a pool?
No, 3135 Ashlynn Way does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Ashlynn Way have accessible units?
No, 3135 Ashlynn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Ashlynn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Ashlynn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Ashlynn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 Ashlynn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3135 Ashlynn Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCCharleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SC
Goose Creek, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCHanahan, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SC
Georgetown, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMoncks Corner, SCSeven Oaks, SCLaurinburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityBenedict College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity