3135 Ashlynn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room. Kitchen has tile floor, breakfast area, stove, dishwasher, range & large updated refrigerator. Formal dining room. Master bedroom has walk in closet & private bath w/stand up shower & double sinks. Separate laundry room with w/d connections. Large deck & covered patio overlooking private large fenced back yard.2 storage sheds.Fantastic neighborhood. Pets must be approved by owner. No cats, max of 2 dogs under 30 lbs. 2 car garage.