Home
/
Sumter County, SC
/
2710 Navigator Circle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 Navigator Circle
2710 Navigator Circle
·
(803) 774-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2710 Navigator Circle, Sumter County, SC 29040
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,300
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Security System, lawn maint is tenant responsibility
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have any available units?
2710 Navigator Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 2710 Navigator Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Navigator Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Navigator Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sumter County
.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle offer parking?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have a pool?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have accessible units?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
