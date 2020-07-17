All apartments in Sumter County
2710 Navigator Circle.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:52 PM

2710 Navigator Circle

2710 Navigator Circle · (803) 774-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2710 Navigator Circle, Sumter County, SC 29040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Security System, lawn maint is tenant responsibility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2710 Navigator Circle have any available units?
2710 Navigator Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2710 Navigator Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Navigator Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Navigator Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter County.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle offer parking?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have a pool?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have accessible units?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Navigator Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Navigator Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

