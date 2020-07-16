All apartments in Sumter County
2107 Gin Branch Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:07 AM

2107 Gin Branch Road

2107 Gin Branch Road · (803) 469-7368
Location

2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC 29154

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3370 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard. Home offers 4 spacious bedrooms (all bedrooms are upstairs), 3 full baths, office, large living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook, den with fireplace, enclosed garage offers a large space for a huge rec room, game room or playroom, front porch, rear patio and double storage building. Pets are negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Spacious updated kitchen with slide outs in lower cabinets and granite counter tops. Gorgeous staircase in the foyer with slate floors. Available now, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Gin Branch Road have any available units?
2107 Gin Branch Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2107 Gin Branch Road have?
Some of 2107 Gin Branch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Gin Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Gin Branch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Gin Branch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Gin Branch Road is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Gin Branch Road offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Gin Branch Road offers parking.
Does 2107 Gin Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Gin Branch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Gin Branch Road have a pool?
No, 2107 Gin Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Gin Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 2107 Gin Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Gin Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Gin Branch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Gin Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Gin Branch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
