2107 Gin Branch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard. Home offers 4 spacious bedrooms (all bedrooms are upstairs), 3 full baths, office, large living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook, den with fireplace, enclosed garage offers a large space for a huge rec room, game room or playroom, front porch, rear patio and double storage building. Pets are negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Spacious updated kitchen with slide outs in lower cabinets and granite counter tops. Gorgeous staircase in the foyer with slate floors. Available now, call today!