Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Discover The Farrington Apartments, a distinctive apartment community where style, comfort and convenience are matched only by our dedication to quality and service. Here you will enjoy a variety of amenities and spacious floor plans. Let our professional team show you first hand the friendly service that has become our hallmark and our standard. The Farrington Apartments in Columbia, South Carolina offers easy access to interstates I-20 and I-26 and makes commuting a breeze. With everything so close, you will never want to leave!