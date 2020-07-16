All apartments in Spartanburg County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

5423 Parris Bridge Road

5423 Parris Bridge Road · (888) 677-9877
Location

5423 Parris Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC 29316

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5423 Parris Bridge Road · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bySGocWiq4m

Located just 4 minutes away from shopping and restaurants in downtown Boiling Springs or HWY 9. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath on the exterior of Highland Ridge Subdivision. This home has just been updated with fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring, new lighting, stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, and new HVAC. Very large storage room in garage, large front porch, master bedroom has walk in closet.

Small dog may be considered. No Cats please.

Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School
Boiling Springs Middle School
Boiling Springs High Ninth Grade Campus

**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit
www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."

** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security
deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5657784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Parris Bridge Road have any available units?
5423 Parris Bridge Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5423 Parris Bridge Road have?
Some of 5423 Parris Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 Parris Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Parris Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Parris Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Parris Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Parris Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5423 Parris Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 5423 Parris Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Parris Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Parris Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 5423 Parris Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Parris Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5423 Parris Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Parris Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 Parris Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Parris Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5423 Parris Bridge Road has units with air conditioning.
