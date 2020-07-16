5423 Parris Bridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bySGocWiq4m



Located just 4 minutes away from shopping and restaurants in downtown Boiling Springs or HWY 9. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath on the exterior of Highland Ridge Subdivision. This home has just been updated with fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring, new lighting, stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, and new HVAC. Very large storage room in garage, large front porch, master bedroom has walk in closet.



Small dog may be considered. No Cats please.



Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School

Boiling Springs Middle School

Boiling Springs High Ninth Grade Campus



**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit

www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."



** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security

deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.



