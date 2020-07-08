All apartments in Sans Souci
304 Donnybrook Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

304 Donnybrook Avenue

304 Donnybrook Avenue · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

304 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC 29609

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 Beautiful renovated home in San Souci area. Home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Very large Living room with built in bookshelf and nice hardwood floors. Dining room and Bedrooms also have nice hardwood floors. Good sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Double lot with 2 storage units and a crawlspace. This house is very convenient to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, less than 10 mins to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale shopping and more! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Water Company: Greenville Water Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Duke Energy Trash Company: City Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV Elementary School: Cherrydale Elementary Middle School: Lakeview Middle High School: Berea High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Donnybrook Avenue have any available units?
304 Donnybrook Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Donnybrook Avenue have?
Some of 304 Donnybrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Donnybrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Donnybrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Donnybrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Donnybrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 304 Donnybrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Donnybrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Donnybrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Donnybrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Donnybrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Donnybrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Donnybrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Donnybrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Donnybrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Donnybrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Donnybrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Donnybrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
