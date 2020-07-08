304 Donnybrook Avenue

Amenities

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 Beautiful renovated home in San Souci area. Home has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Very large Living room with built in bookshelf and nice hardwood floors. Dining room and Bedrooms also have nice hardwood floors. Good sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Double lot with 2 storage units and a crawlspace. This house is very convenient to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, less than 10 mins to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale shopping and more! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Water Company: Greenville Water Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Electric Company: Duke Energy Trash Company: City Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV Elementary School: Cherrydale Elementary Middle School: Lakeview Middle High School: Berea High