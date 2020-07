Amenities

garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sangaree Minutes to I-263Br 2Ba 1 car garage home on corner lot with large fenced backyard. This home has been freshly painted, popcorn ceilings removed and ceilings have fresh paint. All new carpet and tile in kitchen, dining and utility room. New fridge, and freshly painted kitchen cabinets. A Must See! In great neighborhood. Berkeley County Schools.