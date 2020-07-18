All apartments in Richland County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

945 Schofield Lane

945 Schofield Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

945 Schofield Lane, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 945 Schofield Lane Columbia SC · Avail. now

$1,599

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Updated Home in Brookhaven Community
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,072 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants a

(RLNE5891998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Schofield Lane have any available units?
945 Schofield Lane has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 945 Schofield Lane have?
Some of 945 Schofield Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Schofield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
945 Schofield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Schofield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 945 Schofield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 945 Schofield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 945 Schofield Lane offers parking.
Does 945 Schofield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Schofield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Schofield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 945 Schofield Lane has a pool.
Does 945 Schofield Lane have accessible units?
No, 945 Schofield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Schofield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Schofield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Schofield Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 945 Schofield Lane has units with air conditioning.
