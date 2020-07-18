All apartments in Richland County
Richland County, SC
412 Twin Eagle Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

412 Twin Eagle Drive

412 Twin Eagles Drive · (803) 771-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

412 Twin Eagles Drive, Richland County, SC 29203

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Twin Eagle Drive · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Delightful Two Bedroom Two Full Bath Home! - 412 Twin Eagle Rd Columbia, SC 29203. We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing!

Extra nice home that includes two bedrooms, two full baths, kitchen with appliance, open living room/dining room combo, fireplace, and a maintainable backyard! Front yard lawn maintenance is included. Showings are by appointment only.

See the video tour of this home at www.managecolumbia.net!

Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC

(RLNE5909721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Twin Eagle Drive have any available units?
412 Twin Eagle Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 412 Twin Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Twin Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Twin Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Twin Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 412 Twin Eagle Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Twin Eagle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Twin Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Twin Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Twin Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Twin Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Twin Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Twin Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Twin Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Twin Eagle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Twin Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Twin Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
