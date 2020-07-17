Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

3938 Eureka Street Unit G Available 09/10/20 Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Off Rosewood Dr - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment off Rosewood, come check out this apartment home today. Large living room, all black appliances, carpet and vinyl, spacious bedroom with walk in closet, located on the second floor with a private balcony. Hurry in this one will not last long. Minutes from Downtown Columbia, Near UofSC, Midlands Technical College Beltline Campus, Fort Jackson,I77, I26 and near Williams Brice Stadium. Lots of shopping and restaurants ans much more. Available for viewing on 9/10/2020



(RLNE2532836)