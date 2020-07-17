All apartments in Richland County
3938 Eureka Street Unit G
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3938 Eureka Street Unit G

3938 Eureka St · (803) 661-6782
Location

3938 Eureka St, Richland County, SC 29205
South Kilbourne

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3938 Eureka Street Unit G · Avail. Sep 10

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3938 Eureka Street Unit G Available 09/10/20 Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Off Rosewood Dr - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment off Rosewood, come check out this apartment home today. Large living room, all black appliances, carpet and vinyl, spacious bedroom with walk in closet, located on the second floor with a private balcony. Hurry in this one will not last long. Minutes from Downtown Columbia, Near UofSC, Midlands Technical College Beltline Campus, Fort Jackson,I77, I26 and near Williams Brice Stadium. Lots of shopping and restaurants ans much more. Available for viewing on 9/10/2020

(RLNE2532836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 Eureka Street Unit G have any available units?
3938 Eureka Street Unit G has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3938 Eureka Street Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
3938 Eureka Street Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 Eureka Street Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 3938 Eureka Street Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 3938 Eureka Street Unit G offer parking?
No, 3938 Eureka Street Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 3938 Eureka Street Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 Eureka Street Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 Eureka Street Unit G have a pool?
No, 3938 Eureka Street Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 3938 Eureka Street Unit G have accessible units?
No, 3938 Eureka Street Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 Eureka Street Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 Eureka Street Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3938 Eureka Street Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 3938 Eureka Street Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.
