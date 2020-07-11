2904 Trotter Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

This home boasts a large front yard with a circular driveway. Inside, you'll find over 2800 sqft. of spacious living. Hardwood floors in the hall, foyer and dining room. French doors lead to an extra-large living room. The family room has built-in shelving, a fireplace and double doors that lead to a sunroom. The large wood deck overlook an extra-large backyard.



Large kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen is a laundry room, half bathroom and a room over-the-garage that could be used as a bonus or game room.



The 2nd floor Master bedroom has two closets, and a full bath with separate tile backsplash and a skylight. There's also two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and private office rounding out the second floor.



Schools: Caughman Road Elementary, Southeast Middle and Lower Richland High

2860 sqft.

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Formal Living,

Formal Dining Rm

Separate Family room with Fireplace

Eat-in Kitchen with appliances

Sun-room that opens to a large deck,

Central AC

2-Car garage

Bonus/Game room