2904 Trotter Rd.

Amenities
This home boasts a large front yard with a circular driveway. Inside, you'll find over 2800 sqft. of spacious living. Hardwood floors in the hall, foyer and dining room. French doors lead to an extra-large living room. The family room has built-in shelving, a fireplace and double doors that lead to a sunroom. The large wood deck overlook an extra-large backyard.
Large kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen is a laundry room, half bathroom and a room over-the-garage that could be used as a bonus or game room.
The 2nd floor Master bedroom has two closets, and a full bath with separate tile backsplash and a skylight. There's also two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and private office rounding out the second floor.
Schools: Caughman Road Elementary, Southeast Middle and Lower Richland High
2860 sqft.
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Formal Living,
Formal Dining Rm
Separate Family room with Fireplace
Eat-in Kitchen with appliances
Sun-room that opens to a large deck,
Central AC
2-Car garage
Bonus/Game room