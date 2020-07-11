All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 2904 Trotter Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
2904 Trotter Rd.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

2904 Trotter Rd.

2904 Trotter Road · (803) 873-9935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2904 Trotter Road, Richland County, SC 29061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home boasts a large front yard with a circular driveway. Inside, you'll find over 2800 sqft. of spacious living. Hardwood floors in the hall, foyer and dining room. French doors lead to an extra-large living room. The family room has built-in shelving, a fireplace and double doors that lead to a sunroom. The large wood deck overlook an extra-large backyard.

Large kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen is a laundry room, half bathroom and a room over-the-garage that could be used as a bonus or game room.

The 2nd floor Master bedroom has two closets, and a full bath with separate tile backsplash and a skylight. There's also two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and private office rounding out the second floor.

Schools: Caughman Road Elementary, Southeast Middle and Lower Richland High
2860 sqft.
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Formal Living,
Formal Dining Rm
Separate Family room with Fireplace
Eat-in Kitchen with appliances
Sun-room that opens to a large deck,
Central AC
2-Car garage
Bonus/Game room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Trotter Rd. have any available units?
2904 Trotter Rd. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2904 Trotter Rd. have?
Some of 2904 Trotter Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Trotter Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Trotter Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Trotter Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Trotter Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 2904 Trotter Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Trotter Rd. offers parking.
Does 2904 Trotter Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Trotter Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Trotter Rd. have a pool?
No, 2904 Trotter Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Trotter Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2904 Trotter Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Trotter Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Trotter Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Trotter Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2904 Trotter Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2904 Trotter Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Center at Lake Carolina
20 Helton Dr
Columbia, SC 29229
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St
Columbia, SC 29201
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd
Irmo, SC 29063
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd
Forest Acres, SC 29204
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln
Columbia, SC 29229

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity