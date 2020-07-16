All apartments in Richland County
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:24 AM

223 Cherry Stone Drive

223 Cherry Stone Drive · (803) 741-5731
Location

223 Cherry Stone Drive, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home has large eat in kitchen with ALL NEW stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets with accent lighting, plus a breakfast bar! Close proximity to shopping and restaurants @ Sandhills Mall. 3 BD / 2 BA home w/ approximately 1,700 heated sq. ft., with 2 car garage. Home has a large living and formal dining room. Washer and dryer hookups. Master bedroom has garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity sink with two walk in closets. Ceiling fans and walk in closets in every room! Cathedral ceilings are an added bonus to this luxurious home. Nicely landscaped yard with covered front porch and back deck. Very private fenced in back yard. Richland 2 Schools. This home will rent fast so call Scott Properties today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Cherry Stone Drive have any available units?
223 Cherry Stone Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 Cherry Stone Drive have?
Some of 223 Cherry Stone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Cherry Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
223 Cherry Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Cherry Stone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Cherry Stone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 223 Cherry Stone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 223 Cherry Stone Drive offers parking.
Does 223 Cherry Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Cherry Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Cherry Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 223 Cherry Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 223 Cherry Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 223 Cherry Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Cherry Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Cherry Stone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Cherry Stone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Cherry Stone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
