223 Cherry Stone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home has large eat in kitchen with ALL NEW stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets with accent lighting, plus a breakfast bar! Close proximity to shopping and restaurants @ Sandhills Mall. 3 BD / 2 BA home w/ approximately 1,700 heated sq. ft., with 2 car garage. Home has a large living and formal dining room. Washer and dryer hookups. Master bedroom has garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity sink with two walk in closets. Ceiling fans and walk in closets in every room! Cathedral ceilings are an added bonus to this luxurious home. Nicely landscaped yard with covered front porch and back deck. Very private fenced in back yard. Richland 2 Schools. This home will rent fast so call Scott Properties today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.