Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:39 AM

167 Stoneridge Dr

167 Stoneridge Dr · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

167 Stoneridge Dr, Richland County, SC 29210
Skyland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Superbly designed to be a home from home for short stay guests from 1 month to 3 months, seven minutes from downtown Columbia. Whether youre here for business, working in the hospitals, in the military, at the university or maybe relocating and in need of a temporary home; this place is perfect for you. Professionally managed with 24/7 support, stay short term with world class hospitality, at an affordable rate. Includes all utilities & fast WiFi, parking and yes we are pet friendly.

All you need to do is bring your suitcase, unpack and sink into a private sumptuous lifestyle, minutes away from everything the SC capital city has to offer. Weve applied everything weve learned as a sublet Superhost to give you the most memorable stay experience.

The apartment has everything you could ever possibly need;

A full kitchen, stocked with herbs, spices, olive oil and most importantly coffee and a selection of teas (all included for the duration of your stay). All utensils and cooking gear is included so you can let your inner chef do their thing. A washer and drier is included along with wash pods and fabric softener.

The dining space can be set for 4 people so you can entertain and you have multiple options for shopping.

The lounge area is fabulous with deep cushions, throws, new furniture, nice wall art and a 50 flat screen TV with multiple channel options (YouTube, Netflix, hulu, etc). You can stream your own media via Bluetooth. There is even a screened porch for relaxing with your morning coffee.

Nicely appointed bedroom, includes all sheets, amazingly comfortable memory foam queen bed, with cushions and throws. All bedding is included. Bathroom is set with shampoo, conditioner and body wash including towels. Safe parking and we are pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Stoneridge Dr have any available units?
167 Stoneridge Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 Stoneridge Dr have?
Some of 167 Stoneridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Stoneridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
167 Stoneridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Stoneridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Stoneridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 167 Stoneridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 167 Stoneridge Dr offers parking.
Does 167 Stoneridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Stoneridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Stoneridge Dr have a pool?
No, 167 Stoneridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 167 Stoneridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 167 Stoneridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Stoneridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Stoneridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Stoneridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Stoneridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
