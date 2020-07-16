167 Stoneridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking internet access

Superbly designed to be a home from home for short stay guests from 1 month to 3 months, seven minutes from downtown Columbia. Whether youre here for business, working in the hospitals, in the military, at the university or maybe relocating and in need of a temporary home; this place is perfect for you. Professionally managed with 24/7 support, stay short term with world class hospitality, at an affordable rate. Includes all utilities & fast WiFi, parking and yes we are pet friendly.



All you need to do is bring your suitcase, unpack and sink into a private sumptuous lifestyle, minutes away from everything the SC capital city has to offer. Weve applied everything weve learned as a sublet Superhost to give you the most memorable stay experience.



The apartment has everything you could ever possibly need;



A full kitchen, stocked with herbs, spices, olive oil and most importantly coffee and a selection of teas (all included for the duration of your stay). All utensils and cooking gear is included so you can let your inner chef do their thing. A washer and drier is included along with wash pods and fabric softener.



The dining space can be set for 4 people so you can entertain and you have multiple options for shopping.



The lounge area is fabulous with deep cushions, throws, new furniture, nice wall art and a 50 flat screen TV with multiple channel options (YouTube, Netflix, hulu, etc). You can stream your own media via Bluetooth. There is even a screened porch for relaxing with your morning coffee.



Nicely appointed bedroom, includes all sheets, amazingly comfortable memory foam queen bed, with cushions and throws. All bedding is included. Bathroom is set with shampoo, conditioner and body wash including towels. Safe parking and we are pet friendly