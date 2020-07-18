All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 1208 Bush River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
1208 Bush River Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

1208 Bush River Road

1208 Bush River Road · (803) 772-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1208 Bush River Road, Richland County, SC 29210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated second story condo in Lexington Green neighborhood. Conveniently located near I26 and I20, close to downtown Columbia, walking distance to shopping. This condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony. The open living area flows from the kitchen to the dining and living room out to the balcony. NO SMOKING or PETS! Tenant must pass credit (580) & background check and have no prior evictions. $25 non refundable application fee per adult. Water, sewer, trash pick-up and basic cable is landlord paid. Refrigerator is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Bush River Road have any available units?
1208 Bush River Road has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 Bush River Road have?
Some of 1208 Bush River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Bush River Road currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Bush River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Bush River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Bush River Road is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Bush River Road offer parking?
No, 1208 Bush River Road does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Bush River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Bush River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Bush River Road have a pool?
No, 1208 Bush River Road does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Bush River Road have accessible units?
No, 1208 Bush River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Bush River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Bush River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Bush River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Bush River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1208 Bush River Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St
Columbia, SC 29201
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd
Forest Acres, SC 29204
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive
Columbia, SC 29201
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln
Columbia, SC 29229
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St
Columbia, SC 29201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity