1208 Bush River Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated second story condo in Lexington Green neighborhood. Conveniently located near I26 and I20, close to downtown Columbia, walking distance to shopping. This condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony. The open living area flows from the kitchen to the dining and living room out to the balcony. NO SMOKING or PETS! Tenant must pass credit (580) & background check and have no prior evictions. $25 non refundable application fee per adult. Water, sewer, trash pick-up and basic cable is landlord paid. Refrigerator is provided.