108 Sunchaser Drive

Amenities
This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, with hardwood flooring throughout main level; formal dining and living room, large family room w/gas log fireplace, in-Law suite on main level w/full bath. Well appointed kitchen w/bar, all appliances, pantry and breakfast area. Master bedroom w/tray ceiling, fireplace, double vanity, walk-in closet, separate shower and Whirlpool tub and Three additional bedrooms w/walk-in closets, shared bath and laundry also located on 2nd level. Fenced back yard and large deck.