Richland County, SC
108 Sunchaser Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:13 PM

108 Sunchaser Drive

108 Sunchaser Drive · (803) 546-7371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

108 Sunchaser Drive, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, with hardwood flooring throughout main level; formal dining and living room, large family room w/gas log fireplace, in-Law suite on main level w/full bath. Well appointed kitchen w/bar, all appliances, pantry and breakfast area. Master bedroom w/tray ceiling, fireplace, double vanity, walk-in closet, separate shower and Whirlpool tub and Three additional bedrooms w/walk-in closets, shared bath and laundry also located on 2nd level. Fenced back yard and large deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Sunchaser Drive have any available units?
108 Sunchaser Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Sunchaser Drive have?
Some of 108 Sunchaser Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Sunchaser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Sunchaser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Sunchaser Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Sunchaser Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 108 Sunchaser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Sunchaser Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Sunchaser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Sunchaser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Sunchaser Drive have a pool?
Yes, 108 Sunchaser Drive has a pool.
Does 108 Sunchaser Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Sunchaser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Sunchaser Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Sunchaser Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Sunchaser Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Sunchaser Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
