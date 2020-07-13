/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
66 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Red Bank, SC
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
103 Horace Court
103 Horace Court, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1376 sqft
No Longer Available Leased This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 Condor Route
108 Condor Route, Red Bank, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Perfect Location! - This great Lexington area home now available. There is a cute front porch to welcome you. As you enter the home, you will notice many modern updates and features.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
124 Double Eagle Circle
124 Double Eagle Circle, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1331 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1331 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans and washer/dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$879
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 19 at 05:37pm
2 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5 Arthurdale Court
5 Arthurdale Court, Cayce, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1320 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Lake Frances Dr.
307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4242 sqft
Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170. We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing! Rental amount: $2500.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Fresh Spring Way
146 Fresh Spring Way, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2434 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LEXINGTON'S CAROLINE SPRINGS - Enjoy this conveniently located beautiful home! Featuring 9ft ceilings throughout. Immaculate hardwoods in foyer and formal dining room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Hendrix St
919 Hendrix Street, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
919 Hendrix St-Lexington Two/three bedroom house with 1 1/2 bath. Can easily use back room as third bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
227 Drooping Leaf Lane
227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1230 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
132 Wildflower Lane
132 Wildflower Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1395 sqft
No Longer Available/ Leased This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Tidas St.
327 Tidas Street, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1689 sqft
327 Tidas St.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1
101 Cherry Hall Dr, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
101 Cherry Hall Drive Unit 1 Available 07/14/20 2 Bedrooms 1-1/2 Baths in Lexington's Cherry Hall - Don't miss this opportunity for affordable rent in Lexington, near the Old Mill! Recently updated, this unit has its living space downstairs and
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
113 Pear Court
113 Pear Court, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1323 sqft
Lovely 3-Bed/2-Bath/1323SF home in Lexington, SC! The living room has features a ceiling fan and a cozy fireplace! The spacious kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets as well as a dining room.
1 of 8
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
321 Oakpointe Drive
321 Oakpointe Ln, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1265 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bank
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:19am
9 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1350 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$922
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$859
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.