Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

147 Apartments for rent in Parker, SC with balcony

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
907 Gordon St Ext
907 Gordon Street Extension, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1280 sqft
Wow! This beautiful home is a must see! Featuring an updated kitchen with an open floor plan to the dining room. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. A gorgeous master bath addition. Complete with a fenced in front and back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandon
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 West 6th Street
18 West 6th Street, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Cute home minutes from downtown! Just finished remodeling and updating.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Monaghan Mill
1 Unit Available
300 Smythe St. Unit #6
300 Smythe St, Parker, SC
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Stand alone unit behind multi-family property near downtown Greenville.One bedroom with open kitchen/living area. Little porch for grilling or enjoying the fall weather. Pets ok with fee.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5 W Marion Rd.
5 West Marion Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Greenville. Home has hardwoods in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious! There is a huge fenced in backyard with a large deck.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1200 sqft
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
8 Wrigley St Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Verner Creek Ct
16 Verner Creek Court, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1026 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Close to Downtown and Walking Distance to Shopping! - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
318 Lloyd Street
318 Lloyd St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Beautiful brick home located on Lloyd St. just off of Buncombe Road near intersection with Rutherford St. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, detached 2 car garage, screened porch, fenced back yard, large bedrooms. STATUS: Occupied.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southern Side
82 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,145
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,396
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parker, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parker renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

