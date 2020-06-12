/
2 bedroom apartments
97 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parker, SC
1 Unit Available
18 West 6th Street
18 West 6th Street, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Cute home minutes from downtown! Just finished remodeling and updating.
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.
1 Unit Available
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1
807 Edgemont Ave, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
674 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late! 2 Bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
5 W Marion Rd.
5 West Marion Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Greenville. Home has hardwoods in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Both bedrooms are spacious! There is a huge fenced in backyard with a large deck.
Results within 1 mile of Parker
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1350 sqft
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
8 Wrigley St Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue - A
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 Unit Available
100 Burdine Road
100 Burdine Road, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
1st Month Free!!! 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.
West Greenville
1 Unit Available
103 Gates Street
103 Gates Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This home is in a convenient location that is close to shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Greenville. 2 Bedrooms/1 baths with an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances included (oven/range and refrigerator).
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1200 sqft
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
59 Bagwell Circle
59 Bagwell Circle, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1586 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with added bonus room available now!!! Nearly everything in this home has been newly remodeled and updated! TThis property is guaranteed to satisfy and won't be available very long so hurry up and ACT
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
318 Lloyd Street
318 Lloyd St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Beautiful brick home located on Lloyd St. just off of Buncombe Road near intersection with Rutherford St. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, detached 2 car garage, screened porch, fenced back yard, large bedrooms. STATUS: Occupied.
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
**AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$870
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.