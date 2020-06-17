Amenities

pet friendly new construction recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION This home has it all! 22 Springside Avenue is only 5 minutes from Downtown Greenville and less than a mile from the Village of West Greenville! House has been completely renovated and is in excellent condition. Home includes 3 bedrooms, great floor plan, flat fenced in yard, brand new roof and HVAC (only a couple years old), brand new vapor barrier in crawl space, and much more! FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you will use the lockbox that is attached to front door of the property. You may view the property 7 days a week, between 8am-8pm. To gain access to the lockbox, you must register & validate your mobile phone number through Tenant Turner. From the listing on our website, just click the Request a Showing button and it will walk you through all the steps in order to access the property. As a part of the registration, there is an ID verification process that is required. You will have to upload a picture of your state issued photo ID. Once you are registered and at the property to view the interior, you will call the phone number on the rental listing and you will be texted the instructions for accessing the lockbox. If you have the opportunity to view one of our properties, please make sure to remove your shoes before entering, make sure that all lights are left off, and all doors are locked and secured so that you will not be held responsible for any damages. Also, be sure to leave the key secured in the lockbox as you found it and make sure the lockbox is closed and locked. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.