Apartment List
/
SC
/
north myrtle beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

18 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Myrtle Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
19 Shadow Moss
19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401
1500 Cenith Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Ocean Green North Myrtle Beach - Beautiful first floor newly renovated condo offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Ocean Greens.

1 of 24

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
504 Cedar Lakes Drive
504 Cedar Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Palm Lakes Plantation-Little River - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Palm Lakes! Home offers split bedroom floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances (stove-gas), granite counter tops, walk in closets,

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6703 Jefferson Place Unit C7
6703 Jefferson Place, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Colony Club Town House - Charming 2Bed/1.5Bath town home close to the beach! This unit features laminate hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Both bedrooms located on the second floor. Community pool. Water, sewer and trash come already included.
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1307 Hemingway St A
1307 Hemingway St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex - Property Id: 298752 Beautiful beautifully renovated duplex with two bedrooms and one bath close to the beach shopping and restaurants in the heart of Myrtle Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C
480 River Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
790 sqft
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C - 480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C Available 07/01/20 River Oaks 1st floor condo - First floor 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo with a screened-in porch overlooking River Oaks golf course.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4567 E Walkerton
4567 East Walkerton Road, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Walkers Woods - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home in Walkers Woods.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
5138 Morning Frost Pl
5138 Morning Frost Pl, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2750 sqft
This beautiful, spacious home is located just off of Carolina Forest Blvd in the sought-after The Farm at Carolina Forest community. The traditional 5 bedroom 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
1310 Ashboro Ct
1310 Ashboro Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Note*** This property is not furnished. This immaculate home is located in the gated Intracoastal Waterway community of Carolina Waterway Plantation. Situated off of River Oaks Dr in a desirable school district.
City Guide for North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach is home to one of the nation's most celebrated beaches, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.

If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Myrtle Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

North Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Balcony
North Myrtle Beach Apartments with GarageNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with GymNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Pool
North Myrtle Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Myrtle Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Myrtle Beach Furnished ApartmentsNorth Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Carolina Beach, NCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University