/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Shadow Moss
19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Tidewater Plantation
1 Unit Available
1421 Lighthouse Dr.
1421 Lighthouse Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Windy Hill Beach
1 Unit Available
4327 Windy Heights Dr.
4327 Windy Heights Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
LONG TERM 12 MONTH ANNUAL RENTAL! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! ~ Luxurious Mediterranean style 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main
1 of 24
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
20 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
67 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6526 Valene Court
6526 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Cedar Lakes Drive
504 Cedar Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Palm Lakes Plantation-Little River - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Palm Lakes! Home offers split bedroom floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances (stove-gas), granite counter tops, walk in closets,
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 07/01/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Lake Mist Court
314 Lake Mist Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2065 sqft
Large Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home in Palmetto Greens at Colonial Charters - This is a must see home! This home offers open concept living perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a walk in closet large enough
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr Apt 304
4828 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1070 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in the highly desirable, Magnolia Point community located in the heart of Myrtle Beach. Spacious, freshly painted condo featuring an open floor concept through out the kitchen, dining and living areas.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
865 Barn Owl Ct.
865 Barn Owl Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1850 sqft
- (RLNE5536346)
1 of 5
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305
4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in the Desirable Myrtlewood Community - This large 3 bedroom condo is close to everything! Only a few miles to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, and family fun! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1037 Huger Park Ave.
1037 Huger Park Ave, Horry County, SC
1037 Huger Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Spacious New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private balcony, and spacious floor plan.
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Norwood St. SW
1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2216 sqft
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Threshing Way Unit 1047
205 Threshing Way, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1950 sqft
- (RLNE5780770)
Similar Pages
North Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Balcony
North Myrtle Beach Apartments with GarageNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with GymNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Myrtle Beach Apartments with Pool