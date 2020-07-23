All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324

1100 Possum Trot Road · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 · Avail. Aug 7

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 Available 08/07/20 Furnished, 2nd Floor Studio, With Loft Bedroom at NMB Golf and Tennis Club! - Beautifully furnished studio condo with lofted sleeping area is located in the Golf and Tennis Club community of North Myrtle Beach. The unit is located on the second floor of complex requiring use of stairs. Main level has modern hard surface floors and features an open floor plan that includes living room, dining area, kitchen, and full bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including flat top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and over the range microwave. Large windows, and the sliding glass door leading out to the balcony, allow natural light to fill the space. Upstairs loft features a queen size bed, dresser, bedside stand, and futon sitting area. There is a coin operated laundry facility right down the hallway. Amenities include a sparkling outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts, and the beach is just under a mile from this gem. The unit will tentatively be available 8/7/20 to view and rent.

Rent is $875.00 per month and includes water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $875.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 have any available units?
1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 have?
Some of 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Myrtle Beach.
Does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 offer parking?
No, 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 has a pool.
Does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 does not have units with air conditioning.
