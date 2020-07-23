Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

1100 Possum Trot Road Unit E324 Available 08/07/20 Furnished, 2nd Floor Studio, With Loft Bedroom at NMB Golf and Tennis Club! - Beautifully furnished studio condo with lofted sleeping area is located in the Golf and Tennis Club community of North Myrtle Beach. The unit is located on the second floor of complex requiring use of stairs. Main level has modern hard surface floors and features an open floor plan that includes living room, dining area, kitchen, and full bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including flat top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and over the range microwave. Large windows, and the sliding glass door leading out to the balcony, allow natural light to fill the space. Upstairs loft features a queen size bed, dresser, bedside stand, and futon sitting area. There is a coin operated laundry facility right down the hallway. Amenities include a sparkling outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts, and the beach is just under a mile from this gem. The unit will tentatively be available 8/7/20 to view and rent.



Rent is $875.00 per month and includes water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $875.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000647)