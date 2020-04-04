All apartments in New Ellenton
408 Forest Circle SW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

408 Forest Circle SW

408 Forest Circle · (803) 443-3550
Location

408 Forest Circle, New Ellenton, SC 29809

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $980 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1187 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
408 Forest Circle - Property Id: 201263

Renovated single-family home with large fenced yard and carport. The yard has a shed and an enclosed area for your garden. The home is located in a quiet New Ellenton neighborhood close to SRS and downtown Aiken. The home has all new light fixtures and new appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer/dryer. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. New fixtures, vanity, toilet and tile in the bathroom. Covered attached carport and additional parking space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201263
Property Id 201263

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Forest Circle SW have any available units?
408 Forest Circle SW has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Forest Circle SW have?
Some of 408 Forest Circle SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Forest Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
408 Forest Circle SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Forest Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 408 Forest Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Ellenton.
Does 408 Forest Circle SW offer parking?
Yes, 408 Forest Circle SW does offer parking.
Does 408 Forest Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Forest Circle SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Forest Circle SW have a pool?
No, 408 Forest Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 408 Forest Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 408 Forest Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Forest Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Forest Circle SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Forest Circle SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Forest Circle SW does not have units with air conditioning.
