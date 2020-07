Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Ocean Villas Par Furnished Condo - Rare opportunity to rent this ocean view unit in Myrtle Bech at Ocean Villas. This shot gun style unit features granite kitchen countertops with a stainless steel appliance package. Tile flooring throughout. Enjoy ocean views from your private balcony. Second bedroom could be used as an additional living room area or office space. Community pool and hot tub. Parking for one car only. No pets allowed. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable come already included. Tenant responsible for all utilities and renters insurance.



*We are not currently scheduling any in person showings. Please view the below walkthrough video. If you would like to apply or have additional questions, please follow the link to "schedule a showing" and one of our agents will contact you via phone at that scheduled time. We are NOT meeting anyone in person at this time. This is to protect our staff and all potential tenants.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862245)