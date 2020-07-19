4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101

Amenities

Magnolia Place Furnished Condo - Application Pending - Come see this beautiful 2Bed/2Bath first floor end unit condo at Myrtlewood Golf Plantation. This unit comes fully furnished and features tile flooring throughout. Stackable washer/dryer already in place. No pets allowed. Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable come already included. Just steps to the community pool. Tenant responsible for renters insurance. Annual lease required.



*We are not currently scheduling any in person showings. Please view the below walkthrough video. If you would like to apply or have additional questions, please follow the link to "schedule a showing" and one of our agents will contact you via phone at that scheduled time. We are NOT meeting anyone in person at this time. This is to protect our staff and all potential tenants.*



No Pets Allowed



