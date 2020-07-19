All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myrtle Beach, SC
/
4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101

4673 Wild Iris Drive · (843) 353-4003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Myrtle Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4673 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Myrtlewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Magnolia Place Furnished Condo - Application Pending - Come see this beautiful 2Bed/2Bath first floor end unit condo at Myrtlewood Golf Plantation. This unit comes fully furnished and features tile flooring throughout. Stackable washer/dryer already in place. No pets allowed. Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable come already included. Just steps to the community pool. Tenant responsible for renters insurance. Annual lease required.

*We are not currently scheduling any in person showings. Please view the below walkthrough video. If you would like to apply or have additional questions, please follow the link to "schedule a showing" and one of our agents will contact you via phone at that scheduled time. We are NOT meeting anyone in person at this time. This is to protect our staff and all potential tenants.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 have any available units?
4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Beach.
Does 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 offer parking?
No, 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 does not offer parking.
Does 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 have a pool?
Yes, 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 has a pool.
Does 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 have accessible units?
No, 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4673 Wild Iris Dr. #101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Similar Pages

Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
Myrtle Beach Apartments with GymsMyrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCShallotte, NCGarden City, SC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity