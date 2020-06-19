All apartments in Myrtle Beach
404 75th Avenue North Unit G

404 75th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

404 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Close to Beach & Available Now! Unfurnished 2 Bedoom, 2 Bath Condo on 2nd Floor. - Essex Place is a beautiful brick complex just blocks off the beach and surrounded by lovely landscaping. You can walk to the beach in minutes from this unfurnished, two bedroom, two bathroom condo located on the second floor. The unit has hard surface flooring in the main living areas for ease of cleaning and brand new carpeting in the bedrooms for comfort. The galley style kitchen has all major appliances including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as is.

Rent is $950.00 per month and includes trash removal and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $950.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220, Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, to receive additional details and schedule a viewing. Applications can be completed on our website, www.southerncoastmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3020703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G have any available units?
404 75th Avenue North Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Beach, SC.
What amenities does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G have?
Some of 404 75th Avenue North Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 75th Avenue North Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
404 75th Avenue North Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 75th Avenue North Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 404 75th Avenue North Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Beach.
Does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G offer parking?
No, 404 75th Avenue North Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 75th Avenue North Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G have a pool?
No, 404 75th Avenue North Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G have accessible units?
No, 404 75th Avenue North Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 75th Avenue North Unit G has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 75th Avenue North Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 75th Avenue North Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.
