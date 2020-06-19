404 75th Avenue North Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Close to Beach & Available Now! Unfurnished 2 Bedoom, 2 Bath Condo on 2nd Floor. - Essex Place is a beautiful brick complex just blocks off the beach and surrounded by lovely landscaping. You can walk to the beach in minutes from this unfurnished, two bedroom, two bathroom condo located on the second floor. The unit has hard surface flooring in the main living areas for ease of cleaning and brand new carpeting in the bedrooms for comfort. The galley style kitchen has all major appliances including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as is.



Rent is $950.00 per month and includes trash removal and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $950.00 and renters insurance are required. No pets. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220, Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, to receive additional details and schedule a viewing. Applications can be completed on our website, www.southerncoastmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3020703)