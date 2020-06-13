Apartment List
/
SC
/
moncks corner
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC

Finding an apartment in Moncks Corner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Lazy River Lane
220 Lazy River Lane, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1614 sqft
220 Lazy River Lane Available 07/01/20 Moss Grove Plantation - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in the Moss Grove Plantation neighborhood of Moncks Corner! Upgrades include wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, granite

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 Gulledge St
325 Gulledge Street, Moncks Corner, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 325 Gulledge St in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
517 Lateleaf Drive
517 Lateleaf Dr, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Very nice and well-kept home is Cypress Grove. This home is 3 stories and has 3 bedrooms and a loft on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor also has loft that can be utilized as a 4th bedroom. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Moncks Corner

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Foxbank Plantation
1 Unit Available
167 Woodbrook Way
167 Woodbrook Way, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2604 sqft
Beautiful family home for rent - Property Id: 253598 Woodbrook Way, Moncks Corner, SC is a single family home that contains 2,604sq ft and . It contains 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms. Ready for immediate move in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 5 miles of Moncks Corner
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Grove Plantation
1 Unit Available
217 Everwood Ct
217 Everwood Court, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1859 sqft
Newly Renovated Home Monks Corner - One level partially renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located Spring Grove Plantation. This home features a wonderful open floor plan with fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
349 Sanctuary Park Dr
349 Sanctuary Park Drive, Berkeley County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3368 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Cane Bay Subdivision - Great Location! Cane Bay Subdivision and popular Cane Bay Schools. Large spacious, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home won't last long.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
324 Indigo Road
324 Indigo Road, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 Thousand Oaks Circle
111 Thousand Oaks Circle, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
532 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Boulder Bluff
1 Unit Available
138 Pecan Grove Ave
138 Pecan Grove Avenue, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
- BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN MONTAGUE PLANTATION, GOOSE CREEK. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIKE NEW APPLIANCES, LUXURY TILE BATHROOMS, AND SPACIOUS BACKYARD. OFFICE/STUDY AREA OFF FRONT BEDROOM AND BUILT IN COAT RACK AT FRONT DOOR.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Boulder Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Moncks Corner
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
24 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
40 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Moncks Corner, SC

Finding an apartment in Moncks Corner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Moncks Corner 2 BedroomsMoncks Corner 3 BedroomsMoncks Corner Apartments with BalconyMoncks Corner Apartments with Garage
Moncks Corner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoncks Corner Apartments with ParkingMoncks Corner Apartments with Pool
Moncks Corner Apartments with Washer-DryerMoncks Corner Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoncks Corner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SCSumter, SC
Georgetown, SCLakewood, SCIsle of Palms, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina-Sumter