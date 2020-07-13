/
apartments with pool
40 Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC with pool
1 Unit Available
3101 Mariners Way
3101 Mariners Way, Moncks Corner, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1059 sqft
2BR 2BA Mariners Way - Available now.
1 Unit Available
364 Lakewind Drive
364 Lakewind Drive, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2164 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Moss Grove Plantation of Moncks Corner! This large, one-story home backs up to wood with a partial lake view.
Results within 5 miles of Moncks Corner
45 Units Available
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane, Summerville, SC
Studio
$995
779 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Make the most of your Lowcountry life at Bellary Flats. Hosting spacious floor plans, a southern river-style clubhouse, saltwater pool, cozy outdoor fireplaces, and trails —and that’s just the start.
5 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
1 Unit Available
307 Peters Creek Drive
307 Peters Creek Drive, Berkeley County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2605 sqft
Located in the highly sought-after Cane Bay Plantation neighborhood in Summerville! This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
104 Kirkland St
104 Kirkland Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1825 sqft
lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Goose Creek - Brand new spacious single family home connected on both sides. There's an open concept living area, kitchen and family room that leads out to a screened in porch and lovely back yard area.
1 Unit Available
Spring Grove Plantation
402 Black Horse Rd
402 Black Horse Road, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1835 sqft
This beautiful One-story homes is located in popular Spring Grove Plantation. The neighborhood features many amenities including: walking paths, pool, playground, as well as community events scheduled on a regular basis.
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse
1 Unit Available
627 Snow Owl Drive
627 Snow Owl Dr, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Nexton community has become one of the best and fastest growing places to live just outside of Charleston, SC. Nexton has evolved into its own town with restaurants, stores, parks, and pools...you never need to leave the neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Moncks Corner
20 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
43 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
19 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
2 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
25 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,219
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
24 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
38 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
146 Units Available
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
21 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$954
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
16 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
