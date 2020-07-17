All apartments in Mauldin
15 Medford Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

15 Medford Place

15 Medford Place · No Longer Available
Location

15 Medford Place, Mauldin, SC 29607

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Open Floorplan 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home in Ultra Convenient Location (I385 and Bridges Road). Large Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring. Gas Range and Built-in Microwave. Full Bath Upstairs. Bright Sunroom Makes the Home Even More Spacious. Low Traffic Cul de Sac; Private Fenced Yard. Very Well Maintained. Also has a community pool. Pets are okay upon approval. $100 monthly fee for grass and garbage pickup.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Medford Place have any available units?
15 Medford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mauldin, SC.
What amenities does 15 Medford Place have?
Some of 15 Medford Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Medford Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Medford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Medford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Medford Place is pet friendly.
Does 15 Medford Place offer parking?
No, 15 Medford Place does not offer parking.
Does 15 Medford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Medford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Medford Place have a pool?
Yes, 15 Medford Place has a pool.
Does 15 Medford Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Medford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Medford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Medford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Medford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Medford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
