15 Medford Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Open Floorplan 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home in Ultra Convenient Location (I385 and Bridges Road). Large Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring. Gas Range and Built-in Microwave. Full Bath Upstairs. Bright Sunroom Makes the Home Even More Spacious. Low Traffic Cul de Sac; Private Fenced Yard. Very Well Maintained. Also has a community pool. Pets are okay upon approval. $100 monthly fee for grass and garbage pickup.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.