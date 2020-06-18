All apartments in Lyman
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

226 Holly Dr

226 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

226 Holly Drive, Lyman, SC 29334

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute home! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch, or the open porch.
Click here to fill in your application. www.thepmpeople.com/app
We will not charge $30 application fee unless your application is processed.

Located:
3.0 miles to LKQ A & R Auto Parts, 511 Gap Creek Rd, Duncan, SC 29334
8.4 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651
8.7 miles to Hollywild Animal Park, 2325 Hampton Rd, Wellford, SC 29385
8.8 miles to FedEx Ship Center, 3080 Gateway Dr, Greer, SC 29651
8.9 miles to Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650
9.0 miles Mitsubishi Polyester Film, 2001 Hood Rd, Greer, SC 29650
9.6 miles to WestGate Mall, 205 W Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301
11.8 miles to University of South Carolina Upstate
12.0 miles to Amazon Fulfillment Center (GSP1), 402 John Dodd Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303
12.2 miles to Spartanburg Downtown Airport, 500 Ammons Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29306
14.1 miles to Wofford College, 429 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29303
15.1 miles to Converse College, 580 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302
17.1 miles to Paris Mountain State Park
17.2 miles to Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
19.7 miles to Bob Jones University

Lease Terms:
12 months.Deposit Required Listed deposit is minimum & may increase due to risk factors Smoke Free Property. Pets conditional. Application fees, background, credit checks apply.Renters insurance required. Call 864-735-7767 for viewing.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Duncan. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and hardwood floors. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Cute home! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch, or the open porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Holly Dr have any available units?
226 Holly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lyman, SC.
What amenities does 226 Holly Dr have?
Some of 226 Holly Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Holly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
226 Holly Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Holly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Holly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 226 Holly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 226 Holly Dr does offer parking.
Does 226 Holly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Holly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Holly Dr have a pool?
No, 226 Holly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 226 Holly Dr have accessible units?
No, 226 Holly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Holly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Holly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Holly Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 Holly Dr has units with air conditioning.
