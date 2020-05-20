All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:32 PM

227 Rama Lane

227 Rama Lane
Location

227 Rama Lane, Lexington, SC 29072

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2104 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes:

--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--2,104 square feet
--Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray
--Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
--Screened-in back porch and fenced-in yard
--Washer/dryer connections
--Pet friendly!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Rama Lane have any available units?
227 Rama Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Rama Lane have?
Some of 227 Rama Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Rama Lane currently offering any rent specials?
227 Rama Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Rama Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Rama Lane is pet friendly.
Does 227 Rama Lane offer parking?
No, 227 Rama Lane does not offer parking.
Does 227 Rama Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Rama Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Rama Lane have a pool?
No, 227 Rama Lane does not have a pool.
Does 227 Rama Lane have accessible units?
No, 227 Rama Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Rama Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Rama Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Rama Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Rama Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
