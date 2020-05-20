227 Rama Lane

Amenities
A charming property in Lexington! Your next home includes:
--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--2,104 square feet
--Conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping, interstates and gorgeous Lake Murray
--Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
--Screened-in back porch and fenced-in yard
--Washer/dryer connections
--Pet friendly!
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home comes in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.