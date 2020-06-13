126 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in James Island, SC

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in James Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
8 Units Available
Forest at Fenwick
15 Stardust Way, James Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
QUIET DOWN HOME COMFORT.\nLocated on John's Island The Forest at Fenwick is set back in a tranquil wooded area but close to all that the Lowcounty has to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1061 Farmington Road
1061 Farmington Road, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Farmington - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
853 Fred St
853 Fred Street, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1192 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island! This brick ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1212 Oakcrest Dr
1212 Oakcrest Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1824 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers plenty of space to entertain! The living room is bright with large windows and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,415
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
20 Maplecrest
20 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
20 Maplecrest Available 06/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath James Island Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Extra long single car garage James Island Condo. Live on highly desirable James Island South Carolina.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1094 Blue Marlin Dr
1094 Blue Marlin Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1392 sqft
Home settled on the well sought out James Island right off of Fort Johnson Road. Home has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings that creating a warm and inviting environment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1559 Harborsun Dr
1559 Harborsun Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with your very own private dock and large oak

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1601 Westmoreland Avenue
1601 Westmoreland Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1144 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home is located in the heart of James Island. Located in the Westchester subdivision it is very convenient location; just 5 minutes to Folly Beach and 15 minutes to downtown Charleston.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
850 Sedge Court
850 Sedge Court, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1344 sqft
New appliances, new paint throughout, two brand new updated bathrooms ! James Island is just over the bridge from Downtown Charleston & is laden with history & once very fertile farmland nestled among marshes and rivers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
700 Daniel Ellis Drive
700 Daniel Ellis Drive, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1119 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 3rd floor condo located on James Island convenient to Downtown Charleston and Folly Beach. Its located on the top floor so you have no neighbors above you.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Deleston St
1489 Deleston Street, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1512 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom Island Gem, minutes from beach and downtown. Utilities are inclusive. Ideal for business travel, leisure vacation travel or even relocation. Why overpay for an extended hotel stay when you can stay in a house.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Silver Hill - Magnolia
108 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
East Side
230 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
80 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$830
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in James Island, SC

Finding an apartment in James Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

